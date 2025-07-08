Directory Aziendale
Digiteq Automotive
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda

Digiteq Automotive Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Digiteq Automotive varia da $37,539 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia bassa fino a $78,979 per un Manager di Programma nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Digiteq Automotive. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/23/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Ingegnere Elettrico
$45K
Manager di Programma
$79K
Project Manager
$45.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

66 29
66 29
Ingegnere del Software
$37.5K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Digiteq Automotive è Manager di Programma at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $78,979. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Digiteq Automotive è $45,312.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Digiteq Automotive

Aziende Correlate

  • Dropbox
  • Amazon
  • SoFi
  • Roblox
  • PayPal
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/digiteq-automotive/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.