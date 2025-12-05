Directory Aziendale
La retribuzione totale Ricercatore UX media in United States presso Descript varia da $167K a $233K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Descript. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/5/2025

Retribuzione Totale Media

$180K - $210K
United States
Range Comune
Range Possibile
$167K$180K$210K$233K
Range Comune
Range Possibile

Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso Descript?

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ricercatore UX in Descript in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $233,240. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Descript per il ruolo Ricercatore UX in United States è $166,600.

Altre Risorse

