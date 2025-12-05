Directory Aziendale
Depop
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Stipendi
  • Designer di Prodotto

  • Tutti gli stipendi Designer di Prodotto

Depop Designer di Prodotto Stipendi

La retribuzione totale Designer di Prodotto media in United Kingdom presso Depop varia da £51.5K a £73.3K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Depop. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/5/2025

Retribuzione Totale Media

$78.5K - $89.4K
United Kingdom
Range Comune
Range Possibile
$69.3K$78.5K$89.4K$98.6K
Range Comune
Range Possibile

Abbiamo bisogno solo di 3 altri Designer di Prodotto inviis presso Depop per sbloccare!

Invita i tuoi amici e la tua community ad aggiungere stipendi in modo anonimo in meno di 60 secondi. Più dati significa migliori insights per chi cerca lavoro come te e per la nostra community!

💰 Visualizza Tutto Stipendi

💪 Contribuisci Il Tuo Stipendio


Contribuisci
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso Depop?

Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella tua Casella di Posta

Iscriviti agli Designer di Prodotto stipendi verificati.Riceverai i dettagli della retribuzione per email. Scopri di Più

Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla Privacy e i Termini di Servizio di Google.

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Designer di Prodotto in Depop in United Kingdom raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di £73,252. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Depop per il ruolo Designer di Prodotto in United Kingdom è £51,525.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Depop

Aziende Correlate

  • Jane
  • Tradesy
  • Daily Harvest
  • FASHIONPHILE
  • Freshly
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/depop/salaries/product-designer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.