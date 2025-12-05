Directory Aziendale
Dentsu
Dentsu Recruiter Stipendi

La retribuzione totale Recruiter media in United States presso Dentsu varia da $135K a $193K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Dentsu. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/5/2025

Retribuzione Totale Media

$155K - $182K
United States
Range Comune
Range Possibile
$135K$155K$182K$193K
Range Comune
Range Possibile

Contribuisci
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso Dentsu?

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Recruiter in Dentsu in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $193,050. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Dentsu per il ruolo Recruiter in United States è $135,300.

Altre Risorse

