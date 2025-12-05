Directory Aziendale
Dentsu
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Stipendi
  • Marketing

  • Tutti gli stipendi Marketing

Dentsu Marketing Stipendi

La retribuzione Marketing in United States presso Dentsu varia da ARS 98.62M per year per L2 a ARS 169.7M per year per L5. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a ARS 118.35M. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Dentsu. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/5/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Aggiungi CompensoConfronta Livelli
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$75K
$75K
$0
$0
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Visualizza 1 Altri Livelli
Aggiungi CompensoConfronta Livelli
Ultimi invii di stipendi
AggiungiAggiungi CompAggiungi Compenso

Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Nessuno stipendio trovato
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Esporta DatiVisualizza Posizioni Aperte

Contribuisci
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso Dentsu?

Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella tua Casella di Posta

Iscriviti agli Marketing stipendi verificati.Riceverai i dettagli della retribuzione per email. Scopri di Più

Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla Privacy e i Termini di Servizio di Google.

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Marketing in Dentsu in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di ARS 210,393,600. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Dentsu per il ruolo Marketing in United States è ARS 118,346,400.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Dentsu

Aziende Correlate

  • EQ
  • Annalect
  • Barclays
  • Raymond James
  • Micro Focus
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dentsu/salaries/marketing.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.