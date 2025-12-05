Directory Aziendale
Dentsu
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Stipendi
  • Data Scientist

  • Tutti gli stipendi Data Scientist

Dentsu Data Scientist Stipendi

La retribuzione Data Scientist in United States presso Dentsu ammonta a $100K per year per L2. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $102K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Dentsu. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/5/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Aggiungi CompensoConfronta Livelli
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$100K
$100K
$0
$0
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Visualizza 1 Altri Livelli
Aggiungi CompensoConfronta Livelli
Ultimi invii di stipendi
AggiungiAggiungi CompAggiungi Compenso

Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Nessuno stipendio trovato
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Esporta DatiVisualizza Posizioni Aperte

Contribuisci
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso Dentsu?

Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella tua Casella di Posta

Iscriviti agli Data Scientist stipendi verificati.Riceverai i dettagli della retribuzione per email. Scopri di Più

Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla Privacy e i Termini di Servizio di Google.

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Data Scientist in Dentsu in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $105,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Dentsu per il ruolo Data Scientist in United States è $102,000.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Dentsu

Aziende Correlate

  • EQ
  • Annalect
  • Barclays
  • Raymond James
  • Micro Focus
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dentsu/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.