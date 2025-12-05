Directory Aziendale
Dentsu Aegis Network
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Stipendi
  • Manager di Prodotto

  • Tutti gli stipendi Manager di Prodotto

Dentsu Aegis Network Manager di Prodotto Stipendi

La retribuzione totale Manager di Prodotto media in United States presso Dentsu Aegis Network varia da $134K a $195K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Dentsu Aegis Network. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/5/2025

Retribuzione Totale Media

$153K - $175K
United States
Range Comune
Range Possibile
$134K$153K$175K$195K
Range Comune
Range Possibile

Abbiamo bisogno solo di 3 altri Manager di Prodotto inviis presso Dentsu Aegis Network per sbloccare!

Invita i tuoi amici e la tua community ad aggiungere stipendi in modo anonimo in meno di 60 secondi. Più dati significa migliori insights per chi cerca lavoro come te e per la nostra community!

💰 Visualizza Tutto Stipendi

💪 Contribuisci Il Tuo Stipendio


Contribuisci
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso Dentsu Aegis Network?

Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella tua Casella di Posta

Iscriviti agli Manager di Prodotto stipendi verificati.Riceverai i dettagli della retribuzione per email. Scopri di Più

Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla Privacy e i Termini di Servizio di Google.

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Manager di Prodotto in Dentsu Aegis Network in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $194,700. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Dentsu Aegis Network per il ruolo Manager di Prodotto in United States è $133,650.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Dentsu Aegis Network

Aziende Correlate

  • Snap
  • SoFi
  • Google
  • Pinterest
  • Uber
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dentsu-aegis-network/salaries/product-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.