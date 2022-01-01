Directory Aziendale
Delta Electronics
Delta Electronics Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Delta Electronics varia da $16,027 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Manager di Prodotto nella fascia bassa fino a $153,000 per un Vendite nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Delta Electronics. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/18/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $45.8K

Ingegnere di Rete

Ingegnere Hardware
Median $49.5K
Ingegnere Meccanico
Median $36K

Ingegnere Elettrico
Median $49.6K
Data Scientist
Median $41.8K
Designer di Prodotto
Median $62.2K
Risorse Umane
$90.5K
Operazioni Marketing
$35.3K
Manager di Prodotto
$16K
Manager di Programma
$52.7K
Project Manager
$51.5K
Vendite
$153K
Ingegnere di Vendite
$149K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$63.1K
Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Delta Electronics è Vendite at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $153,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Delta Electronics è $50,577.

