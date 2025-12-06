La retribuzione Manager di Prodotto in United States presso Dell Technologies varia da $117K per year per I7 a $645K per year per E1. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $230K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Dell Technologies. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/6/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
I7
$117K
$111K
$522
$5.6K
I8
$176K
$163K
$1.4K
$11.7K
I9
$244K
$198K
$16.4K
$29.8K
I10
$317K
$226K
$35.9K
$55.3K
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
33.3%
ANNO 1
33.3%
ANNO 2
33.3%
ANNO 3
In Dell Technologies, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:
33.3% matura nel 1st-ANNO (33.30% annuale)
33.3% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (33.30% annuale)
33.3% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (33.30% annuale)
