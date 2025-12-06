Directory Aziendale
Dell Technologies
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Stipendi
  • Consulente di Management

  • Tutti gli stipendi Consulente di Management

Dell Technologies Consulente di Management Stipendi

La retribuzione Consulente di Management in Ireland presso Dell Technologies ammonta a €118K per year per L9. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Dell Technologies. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/6/2025

Retribuzione Totale Media

$110K - $129K
Ireland
Range Comune
Range Possibile
$102K$110K$129K$142K
Range Comune
Range Possibile
Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Aggiungi CompensoConfronta Livelli
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L8
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Visualizza 3 Altri Livelli
Aggiungi CompensoConfronta Livelli

Calendario di Maturazione

33.3%

ANNO 1

33.3%

ANNO 2

33.3%

ANNO 3

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Dell Technologies, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:

  • 33.3% matura nel 1st-ANNO (33.30% annuale)

  • 33.3% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (33.30% annuale)

  • 33.3% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (33.30% annuale)



Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella tua Casella di Posta

Iscriviti agli Consulente di Management stipendi verificati.Riceverai i dettagli della retribuzione per email. Scopri di Più

Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla Privacy e i Termini di Servizio di Google.

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Consulente di Management in Dell Technologies in Ireland raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di €123,567. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Dell Technologies per il ruolo Consulente di Management in Ireland è €88,715.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Dell Technologies

Aziende Correlate

  • Rackspace
  • CDW
  • Ingram Micro
  • A10 Networks
  • Harmonic
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dell-technologies/salaries/management-consultant.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.