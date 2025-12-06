La retribuzione Risorse Umane in India presso Dell Technologies ammonta a ₹8.3M per year per L7. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in India mediano year ammonta a ₹1.92M. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Dell Technologies. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/6/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$94.5K
$91.5K
$0
$3K
L8
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
33.3%
ANNO 1
33.3%
ANNO 2
33.3%
ANNO 3
In Dell Technologies, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:
33.3% matura nel 1st-ANNO (33.30% annuale)
33.3% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (33.30% annuale)
33.3% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (33.30% annuale)
