La retribuzione totale Customer Success media in United States presso Dell Technologies varia da $118K a $164K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Dell Technologies. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/6/2025
Retribuzione Totale Media
33.3%
ANNO 1
33.3%
ANNO 2
33.3%
ANNO 3
In Dell Technologies, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:
33.3% matura nel 1st-ANNO (33.30% annuale)
33.3% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (33.30% annuale)
33.3% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (33.30% annuale)
