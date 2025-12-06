Directory Aziendale
Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Analista di Business Stipendi

La retribuzione Analista di Business in United States presso Dell Technologies varia da $72.9K per year per L5 a $152K per year per L9. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $130K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Dell Technologies. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/6/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
Business Analyst I
L5
$72.9K
$69.3K
$0
$3.7K
Business Analyst II
L6
$102K
$102K
$0
$0
Senior Business Analyst
L7
$105K
$102K
$0
$3.3K
Principal Analyst
L8
$139K
$131K
$0
$8.2K
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Calendario di Maturazione

33.3%

ANNO 1

33.3%

ANNO 2

33.3%

ANNO 3

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Dell Technologies, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:

  • 33.3% matura nel 1st-ANNO (33.30% annuale)

  • 33.3% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (33.30% annuale)

  • 33.3% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (33.30% annuale)



Posizioni Incluse

Analista Business Intelligence

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Analista di Business in Dell Technologies in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $169,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Dell Technologies per il ruolo Analista di Business in United States è $116,000.

