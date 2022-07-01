Directory Aziendale
Definitive Logic
    Definitive Logic (DL) is a transformational Information Technology leader based in Arlington, VA, that uses 20+ years of experience directly Powering Mission Outcomes at the Edge of Technology for our Defense, Federal, and Commercial clients. We deliver performance-based and tailored innovative solutions of the highest quality, using ISO 9001-certified and CMMI Level 3-appraised management frameworks. Customers select us because we provide objective, no-nonsense, vendor-neutral guidance that keeps their mission outcomes as the highest priority. Our history of “Exceptional” Contractor Performance Assessment Reporting System (CPARS) ratings validates our reputation of ensuring execution success while maintaining a client-first approach.DL currently has 240+ professionals across 50+ active Federal Government and commercial modernization projects that are focused on developing, deploying, and supporting Financial Management, Data Solutions, Emergency Management, Human Capital, and Asset Management solutions. We leverage automation and integration services to save time, money, and manpower, consistently providing our customers with positive returns on investment (ROIs). DL is the preferred technology integration partner due to our unique ability to empower front-line employees, improve back-office operations, and enhance data-driven decision-making through advanced analytics, business management systems, and cloud platforms.We remain an employee-focused organization even as we grow, which is evident by our 3-year employee retention rate of 93% and our numerous award nominations. As shown below, DL has been named the Best Place to Work from Virginia Business’ Best Places to Work for 8 consecutive years and was also named The Washington Post’s Top Workplaces for 6 consecutive years. DL maintained this dynamic reputation of Best Places to Work during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges it presented.

    http://www.definitivelogic.com
    Sito Web
    1999
    Anno di Fondazione
    270
    N° di Dipendenti
    $10M-$50M
    Fatturato Stimato
    Sede Centrale

