DASA
DASA Stipendi

Lo stipendio di DASA varia da $7,744 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Assistente Amministrativo nella fascia bassa fino a $100,500 per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di DASA. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/17/2025

Contabile
$79.7K
Assistente Amministrativo
$7.7K
Data Scientist
$34.3K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Information Technologist (IT)
$26.1K
Ingegnere del Software
$101K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in DASA è Ingegnere del Software at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $100,500. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in DASA è $34,334.

Altre Risorse