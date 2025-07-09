Directory Aziendale
Danieli
Danieli Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Danieli varia da $7,874 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia bassa fino a $58,935 per un Ingegnere Elettrico nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Danieli. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/8/2025

$160K

Ingegnere Elettrico
$58.9K
Ingegnere Meccanico
$10.2K
Ingegnere del Software
$7.9K

FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Danieli è Ingegnere Elettrico at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $58,935. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Danieli è $10,200.

