Cutover
Cutover Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Cutover va da $78,877 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software all'estremità inferiore a $299,088 per un Sviluppo Aziendale all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Cutover. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/25/2025

$160K

Sviluppo Aziendale
$299K
Product Manager
$102K
Recruiter
$137K

Ingegnere del Software
$78.9K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Cutover è Sviluppo Aziendale at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $299,088. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Cutover è di $119,462.

