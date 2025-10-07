La retribuzione Ingegnere Machine Learning in United States presso Cruise varia da $345K per year per L4 a $724K per year per L6. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $569K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Cruise. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/7/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni ()
Bonus
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$345K
$200K
$117K
$28.1K
L5
$471K
$223K
$207K
$41K
L6
$724K
$263K
$401K
$59.5K
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Cruise, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.