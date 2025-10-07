Tipo di Azioni

RSU

In Cruise, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

25 % matura nel 1st - ANNO ( 25.00 % annuale )

25 % matura nel 2nd - ANNO ( 6.25 % trimestrale )

25 % matura nel 3rd - ANNO ( 6.25 % trimestrale )

25 % matura nel 4th - ANNO ( 6.25 % trimestrale )

Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.