Cruise
  • Stipendi
  • Ingegnere Meccanico

  • Tutti gli stipendi Ingegnere Meccanico

Cruise CAE Engineer Stipendi

La retribuzione CAE Engineer in United States presso Cruise varia da $153K per year per L3 a $347K per year per L5.

Media Livello
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni ()
Bonus
L3
Mechanical Engineer
$153K
$128K
$10K
$15.5K
L4
Senior Mechanical Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
Senior Mechanical Engineer II
$347K
$200K
$117K
$29.3K
L6
Staff Mechanical Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Cruise, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.



FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un CAE Engineer in Cruise in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $421,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Cruise per il ruolo CAE Engineer in United States è $293,000.

