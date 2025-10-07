La retribuzione Embedded Hardware Engineer in United States presso Cruise varia da $215K per year per L3 a $964K per year per L7. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $500K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Cruise. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/7/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni ()
Bonus
L3
$215K
$158K
$27K
$30.5K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$414K
$242K
$123K
$49.6K
L6
$481K
$246K
$187K
$48.5K
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Cruise, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.