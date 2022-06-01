Directory Aziendale
Critical Mass
Critical Mass Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Critical Mass varia da $20,895 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Data Scientist in Costa Rica nella fascia bassa fino a $167,160 per un Recruiter in United States nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Critical Mass. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/3/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $50.8K
Marketing
Median $68K
Designer di Prodotto
Median $69.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Analista di Business
$44.1K
Manager di Data Science
$162K
Data Scientist
$20.9K
Recruiter
$167K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$87.4K
FAQ

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Critical Mass es Reclutador at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $167,160. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en Critical Mass es $68,717.

