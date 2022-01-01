Criteo Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Criteo

Lo stipendio di Criteo varia da $44,704 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Manager di Progetto nella fascia bassa fino a $686,000 per un Sviluppo Business nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Criteo. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/3/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
L2 $65.7K
L3 $83.1K
L4 $109K
L5 $157K

Ingegnere Machine Learning

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Ingegnere Site Reliability

Ricercatore Scientifico

Ricercatore AI

Data Scientist
L2 $71.2K
L3 $73.2K
Manager di Prodotto
Median $92.8K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

56 23
56 23
Vendite
Median $139K
Sviluppo Business
$686K
Servizio Clienti
$57.6K
Customer Success
$76.4K
Analista di Dati
$56.2K
Risorse Umane
$203K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$96.2K
Consulente di Management
$92.5K
Marketing
$182K
Manager di Programma
$170K
Manager di Progetto
$44.7K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$159K
Architetto di Soluzioni
$110K
Technical Account Manager
$76.6K
Manager di Programma Tecnico
$116K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Criteo è Sviluppo Business at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $686,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Criteo è $94,505.

