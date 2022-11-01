Directory delle Aziende
CRISIL
CRISIL Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di CRISIL va da $6,121 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Sviluppo Aziendale all'estremità inferiore a $48,765 per un Analista di Cybersicurezza all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di CRISIL. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/24/2025

$160K

Analista Finanziario
Median $12.6K
Analista di Business
$12.7K
Sviluppo Aziendale
$6.1K

Banchiere d'Investimento
$20.3K
Analista di Cybersicurezza
$48.8K
Architetto di Soluzioni
$48.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CRISIL is Analista di Cybersicurezza at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $48,765. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CRISIL is $16,462.

Altre risorse