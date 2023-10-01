CRIF Stipendi

Directory delle Aziende
L'intervallo di stipendi di CRIF va da $5,886 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Product Manager in India all'estremità inferiore a $47,773 per un Data Scientist in Taiwan all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di CRIF. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/21/2025

Sviluppo Aziendale
$47.7K
Data Scientist
$47.8K
Product Manager
$5.9K

Vendite
$46.4K
Ingegnere del Software
$29.8K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in CRIF è Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $47,773. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in CRIF è di $46,388.

