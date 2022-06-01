Directory Aziendale
Cricut
Cricut Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Cricut varia da $109,450 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Analista di Dati nella fascia bassa fino a $266,325 per un Manager di Data Science nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Cricut. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/3/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $150K
Analista di Dati
$109K
Manager di Data Science
$266K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

55 23
55 23
Data Scientist
$118K
Marketing
$115K
Designer di Prodotto
$141K
Manager di Prodotto
$190K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Cricut è Manager di Data Science at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $266,325. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Cricut è $141,290.

