Credit Agricole Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Credit Agricole varia da $30,815 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Vendite nella fascia bassa fino a $191,100 per un Banchiere d'Investimento nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Credit Agricole. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/12/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
Median $70.1K
Ingegnere del Software
Median $44.9K
Analista di Business
$45.5K

Sviluppo Business
$40.4K
Risorse Umane
$35.7K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$180K
Banchiere d'Investimento
$191K
Legale
$79.5K
Manager di Prodotto
$127K
Manager di Progetto
$62.5K
Vendite
$30.8K
Architetto di Soluzioni
$47.2K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Credit Agricole è Banchiere d'Investimento at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $191,100. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Credit Agricole è $54,842.

