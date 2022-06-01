Directory Aziendale
Constellation Software
Constellation Software Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Constellation Software varia da $47,076 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Analista di Business nella fascia bassa fino a $142,509 per un Manager di Programma nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Constellation Software. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/18/2025

Manager di Prodotto
Median $97.1K
Ingegnere del Software
Median $65K
Analista di Business
$47.1K

Sviluppo Business
$82.6K
Marketing
$116K
Operazioni Marketing
$58.8K
Designer di Prodotto
$54.9K
Manager di Programma
$143K
Vendite
$99.5K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$99.8K
Venture Capitalist
$80.6K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Constellation Software è Manager di Programma at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $142,509. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Constellation Software è $82,626.

