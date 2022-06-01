Directory delle Aziende
Community Brands
Lavori qui? Rivendica la tua azienda

Community Brands Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Community Brands va da $24,964 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software in India all'estremità inferiore a $206,960 per un Product Manager in United States all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Community Brands. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/25/2025

$160K

Fatti Pagare, Non Farti Ingannare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e otteniamo regolarmente aumenti di €30k+ (a volte €300k+).Fatti negoziare lo stipendio o la tua revisione del CV da veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno ogni giorno.

Product Manager
$207K
Vendite
$60.3K
Ingegnere del Software
$25K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
Architetto di Soluzioni
$60.2K
Manca il tuo titolo?

Cerca tutti gli stipendi sulla nostra pagina di compensazione o aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Community Brands è Product Manager at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $206,960. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Community Brands è di $60,231.

Lavori in evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Community Brands

Aziende correlate

  • Netflix
  • Facebook
  • Roblox
  • Airbnb
  • Spotify
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre risorse