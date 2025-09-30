La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in Philadelphia Area presso Comcast varia da $89.6K per year per I a $361K per year per Distinguished Engineer. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Philadelphia Area mediano year ammonta a $153K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Comcast. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/30/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
Engineer 1
$89.6K
$86.7K
$1.6K
$1.3K
Engineer 2
$119K
$108K
$7.5K
$3.3K
Engineer 3
$150K
$123K
$12.7K
$14.1K
Senior Engineer
$169K
$142K
$18.3K
$9K
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
15%
ANNO 1
15%
ANNO 2
15%
ANNO 3
15%
ANNO 4
40%
ANNO 5
In Comcast, le RSU + Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 5 anni:
15% matura nel 1st-ANNO (15.00% annuale)
15% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (15.00% annuale)
15% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (15.00% annuale)
15% matura nel 4th-ANNO (15.00% annuale)
40% matura nel 5th-ANNO (40.00% annuale)
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Comcast, le RSU + Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
