La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in New York City Area presso Comcast varia da $95.8K per year per I a $190K per year per Senior Engineer. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in New York City Area mediano year ammonta a $157K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Comcast. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/30/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
Engineer 1
$95.8K
$90K
$2K
$3.8K
Engineer 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Engineer 3
$143K
$127K
$15K
$1.9K
Senior Engineer
$190K
$157K
$23.4K
$9.9K
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
15%
ANNO 1
15%
ANNO 2
15%
ANNO 3
15%
ANNO 4
40%
ANNO 5
In Comcast, le RSU + Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 5 anni:
15% matura nel 1st-ANNO (15.00% annuale)
15% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (15.00% annuale)
15% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (15.00% annuale)
15% matura nel 4th-ANNO (15.00% annuale)
40% matura nel 5th-ANNO (40.00% annuale)
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Comcast, le RSU + Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
