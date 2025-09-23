La retribuzione Designer di Prodotto in United States presso Comcast varia da $102K per year per Product Designer 2 a $140K per year per Product Designer 3. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $105K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Comcast. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/23/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
Product Designer 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer 2
$102K
$101K
$0
$650
Product Designer 3
$140K
$127K
$7.5K
$6.4K
Senior Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
15%
ANNO 1
15%
ANNO 2
15%
ANNO 3
15%
ANNO 4
40%
ANNO 5
In Comcast, le RSU + Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 5 anni:
15% matura nel 1st-ANNO (15.00% annuale)
15% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (15.00% annuale)
15% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (15.00% annuale)
15% matura nel 4th-ANNO (15.00% annuale)
40% matura nel 5th-ANNO (40.00% annuale)
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Comcast, le RSU + Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
