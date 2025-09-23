Directory Aziendale
Comcast
  • Stipendi
  • Data Scientist

  • Tutti gli stipendi Data Scientist

Comcast Data Scientist Stipendi

La retribuzione Data Scientist in United States presso Comcast varia da $127K per year per Data Scientist 2 a $156K per year per Senior Data Scientist. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $143K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Comcast. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/23/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
Data Scientist 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Data Scientist 2
$127K
$117K
$3.3K
$6.7K
Data Scientist 3
$126K
$111K
$12.1K
$3.3K
Senior Data Scientist
$156K
$125K
$20.5K
$10K
Visualizza 2 Altri Livelli
$160K

Ultimi invii di stipendi
Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Calendario di Maturazione

15%

ANNO 1

15%

ANNO 2

15%

ANNO 3

15%

ANNO 4

40%

ANNO 5

Tipo di Azioni
RSU + Options

In Comcast, le RSU + Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 5 anni:

  • 15% matura nel 1st-ANNO (15.00% annuale)

  • 15% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (15.00% annuale)

  • 15% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (15.00% annuale)

  • 15% matura nel 4th-ANNO (15.00% annuale)

  • 40% matura nel 5th-ANNO (40.00% annuale)

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU + Options

In Comcast, le RSU + Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)



FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Data Scientist in Comcast in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $179,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Comcast per il ruolo Data Scientist in United States è $124,400.

