La retribuzione Data Scientist in United States presso Comcast varia da $127K per year per Data Scientist 2 a $156K per year per Senior Data Scientist. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $143K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Comcast. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/23/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
Data Scientist 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Data Scientist 2
$127K
$117K
$3.3K
$6.7K
Data Scientist 3
$126K
$111K
$12.1K
$3.3K
Senior Data Scientist
$156K
$125K
$20.5K
$10K
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
15%
ANNO 1
15%
ANNO 2
15%
ANNO 3
15%
ANNO 4
40%
ANNO 5
In Comcast, le RSU + Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 5 anni:
15% matura nel 1st-ANNO (15.00% annuale)
15% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (15.00% annuale)
15% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (15.00% annuale)
15% matura nel 4th-ANNO (15.00% annuale)
40% matura nel 5th-ANNO (40.00% annuale)
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Comcast, le RSU + Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)