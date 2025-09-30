Directory Aziendale
Comcast
Comcast Analista di Business Stipendi a Philadelphia Area

La retribuzione Analista di Business in Philadelphia Area presso Comcast varia da $84.2K per year per Business Analyst 2 a $123K per year per Senior Business Analyst. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Philadelphia Area mediano year ammonta a $133K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Comcast. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/30/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
Business Analyst 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Business Analyst 2
$84.2K
$81.8K
$0
$2.3K
Business Analyst 3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Business Analyst
$123K
$110K
$4.8K
$8.2K
Visualizza 2 Altri Livelli
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Calendario di Maturazione

15%

ANNO 1

15%

ANNO 2

15%

ANNO 3

15%

ANNO 4

40%

ANNO 5

Tipo di Azioni
RSU + Options

In Comcast, le RSU + Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 5 anni:

  • 15% matura nel 1st-ANNO (15.00% annuale)

  • 15% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (15.00% annuale)

  • 15% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (15.00% annuale)

  • 15% matura nel 4th-ANNO (15.00% annuale)

  • 40% matura nel 5th-ANNO (40.00% annuale)

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU + Options

In Comcast, le RSU + Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Analista di Business at Comcast in Philadelphia Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $129,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Comcast for the Analista di Business role in Philadelphia Area is $102,000.

Altre Risorse