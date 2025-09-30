La retribuzione Analista di Business in Philadelphia Area presso Comcast varia da $84.2K per year per Business Analyst 2 a $123K per year per Senior Business Analyst. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Philadelphia Area mediano year ammonta a $133K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Comcast. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/30/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
Business Analyst 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Business Analyst 2
$84.2K
$81.8K
$0
$2.3K
Business Analyst 3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Business Analyst
$123K
$110K
$4.8K
$8.2K
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
15%
ANNO 1
15%
ANNO 2
15%
ANNO 3
15%
ANNO 4
40%
ANNO 5
In Comcast, le RSU + Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 5 anni:
15% matura nel 1st-ANNO (15.00% annuale)
15% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (15.00% annuale)
15% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (15.00% annuale)
15% matura nel 4th-ANNO (15.00% annuale)
40% matura nel 5th-ANNO (40.00% annuale)
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Comcast, le RSU + Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)