Cognigy
Cognigy Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Cognigy varia da $67,017 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Manager di Prodotto nella fascia bassa fino a $95,337 per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Cognigy. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/5/2025

$160K

Architetto di Soluzioni
Median $93.8K
Manager di Prodotto
$67K
Ingegnere del Software
$95.3K

Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cognigy is Ingegnere del Software at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $95,337. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cognigy is $93,765.

Altre Risorse