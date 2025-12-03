Directory Aziendale
Il pacchetto di retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in Canada mediano presso Clearpath Robotics ammonta a CA$92.9K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Clearpath Robotics. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/3/2025

Pacchetto Mediano
company icon
Clearpath Robotics
Software Engineer
Kitchener, ON, Canada
Totale annuo
$67.2K
Livello
hidden
Base
$67.1K
Stock (/yr)
$60.4
Bonus
$0
Anni in azienda
2-4 Anni
Anni esp
2-4 Anni
FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere del Software in Clearpath Robotics in Canada raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di CA$156,239. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Clearpath Robotics per il ruolo Ingegnere del Software in Canada è CA$92,815.

Altre Risorse

