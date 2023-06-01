Directory Aziendale
Clarity Software Solutions
Clarity Software Solutions Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Clarity Software Solutions varia da $63,700 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Manager di Programma nella fascia bassa fino a $140,700 per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Clarity Software Solutions. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/4/2025

$160K

Manager di Programma
$63.7K
Ingegnere del Software
$141K
Architetto di Soluzioni
$137K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

FAQ

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Clarity Software Solutions és Ingegnere del Software at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $140,700. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Clarity Software Solutions és $137,200.

