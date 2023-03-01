Directory Aziendale
City of Seattle
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda

City of Seattle Stipendi

Lo stipendio di City of Seattle varia da $96,361 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Manager di Programma Tecnico nella fascia bassa fino a $201,000 per un Ingegnere Elettrico nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di City of Seattle. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/11/2025

$160K

Ottieni Quello Che Meriti, Non Farti Sfruttare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e raggiungiamo regolarmente aumenti di $30K+ (a volte $300K+). Fai negoziare il tuo stipendio o fai revisionare il tuo CV dai veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno quotidianamente.

Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
Median $135K
Manager di Operazioni di Business
$172K
Analista di Business
$161K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

66 10
66 10
Ingegnere Civile
$127K
Ingegnere Elettrico
$201K
Manager di Programma
$105K
Manager di Progetto
$153K
Ingegnere del Software
$152K
Manager di Programma Tecnico
$96.4K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in City of Seattle è Ingegnere Elettrico at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $201,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in City of Seattle è $152,235.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per City of Seattle

Aziende Correlate

  • Uber
  • Apple
  • LinkedIn
  • Dropbox
  • DoorDash
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse