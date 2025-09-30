Directory Aziendale
Ciklum
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Stipendi
  • Ingegnere del Software

  • Tutti gli stipendi Ingegnere del Software

  • Poland

Ciklum Ingegnere del Software Stipendi a Poland

La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in Poland presso Ciklum ammonta a PLN 313K per year per Senior Software Engineer. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Poland mediano year ammonta a PLN 291K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Ciklum. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/30/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Aggiungi CompensoConfronta Livelli
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
(Livello Base)
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Software Engineer
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Senior Software Engineer
PLN 313K
PLN 313K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Lead Software Engineer
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Visualizza 1 Altri Livelli
Aggiungi CompensoConfronta Livelli

PLN 600K

Ottieni Quello Che Meriti, Non Farti Sfruttare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e raggiungiamo regolarmente aumenti di PLN 112K+ (a volte PLN 1.12M+). Fai negoziare il tuo stipendio o fai revisionare il tuo CV dai veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno quotidianamente.

Ultimi invii di stipendi
AggiungiAggiungi CompAggiungi Compenso

Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Nessuno stipendio trovato
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Esporta DatiVisualizza Posizioni Aperte
Stipendi di Stage

Contribuisci
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso Ciklum?

Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella tua Casella di Posta

Iscriviti agli Ingegnere del Software stipendi verificati.Riceverai i dettagli della retribuzione per email. Scopri di Più

Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla Privacy e i Termini di Servizio di Google.

Posizioni Incluse

Invia Nuova Posizione

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Quality Assurance (QA)

FAQ

ለIngegnere del Software በCiklum in Poland የሪፖርት ተደርጎ ከፍተኛ ክፍያ የተደረገው ፓኬጅ የPLN 386,759 ዓመታዊ አጠቃላይ ክፍያ ደርሷል። ይህ መሰረታዊ ደመወዝ እንዲሁም ማንኛውም ሊኖር የሚችል አክሲዮን ክፍያ እና ቦነሶችን ያካትታል።
በCiklum ለIngegnere del Software ሚና in Poland የተሪፖርት ሆነ አማካይ ዓመታዊ አጠቃላይ ክፍያ PLN 290,837 ነው።

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Ciklum

Aziende Correlate

  • Neueda
  • Softwire
  • Equal Experts
  • Sparta Global
  • Ideagen Plc
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse