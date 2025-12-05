La retribuzione Data Scientist in United States presso Cigna varia da $105K per year per Lead Analyst a $172K per year per Senior Advisor. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $155K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Cigna. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/5/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
Senior Analyst
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Analyst
$105K
$101K
$0
$4.6K
Advisor
$138K
$127K
$0
$10.8K
Senior Advisor
$172K
$152K
$0
$20.4K
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Cigna, le Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
Posizioni IncluseInvia Nuova Posizione
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cigna/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.