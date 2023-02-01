Directory Aziendale
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints varia da $13,431 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Assistente Amministrativo nella fascia bassa fino a $124,320 per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/11/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $124K
Assistente Amministrativo
$13.4K
Servizio Clienti
$56.3K

Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$45.5K
Analista di Cybersecurity
$75.6K
UX Researcher
$98.5K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints è Ingegnere del Software con una retribuzione totale annua di $124,320. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints è $65,950.

Altre Risorse