Choco Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Choco varia da $40,651 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Vendite in Germany nella fascia bassa fino a $158,621 per un Data Scientist in Canada nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Choco. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/18/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $110K
Sviluppo Business
$88.4K
Data Scientist
$159K

Manager di Prodotto
Median $92.8K
Recruiter
$95.5K
Vendite
$40.7K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$108K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Choco è Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $158,621. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Choco è $95,545.

