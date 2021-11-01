Directory Aziendale
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Chipotle Mexican Grill varia da $30,150 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Redattore Tecnico nella fascia bassa fino a $156,000 per un Manager di Prodotto nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Chipotle Mexican Grill. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/18/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $140K
Servizio Clienti
Median $38K
Manager di Prodotto
Median $156K

Analista Finanziario
$74.6K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$147K
Operazioni Marketing
$127K
Manager di Programma
$60.3K
Project Manager
$59.7K
Vendite
$129K
Redattore Tecnico
$30.2K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Chipotle Mexican Grill è Manager di Prodotto con una retribuzione totale annua di $156,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Chipotle Mexican Grill è $100,808.

