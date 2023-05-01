Directory Aziendale
Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Children's Hospital Los Angeles Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Children's Hospital Los Angeles varia da $80,595 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Analista Finanziario nella fascia bassa fino a $161,700 per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/18/2025

Data Scientist
$141K
Analista Finanziario
$80.6K
Ingegnere del Software
$162K

FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Children's Hospital Los Angeles è Ingegnere del Software at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $161,700. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Children's Hospital Los Angeles è $140,700.

