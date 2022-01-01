Directory Aziendale
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Chick-fil-A varia da $31,200 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Vendite nella fascia bassa fino a $227,562 per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Chick-fil-A. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/18/2025

Ingegnere del Software
5 $113K
6 $106K
7 $142K
8 $154K
9 $195K
10 $228K

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Dati

Data Scientist
9 $167K
10 $207K
Servizio Clienti
Median $32K

Vendite
Median $31.2K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
Median $225K
Operazioni di Business
$184K
Analista di Business
Median $104K
Sviluppo Business
$79.7K
Analista di Dati
$101K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$184K
Designer di Prodotto
$70.4K
Manager di Prodotto
$177K
Manager di Programma
$186K
Project Manager
Median $150K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Chick-fil-A è Ingegnere del Software at the 10 level con una retribuzione totale annua di $227,562. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Chick-fil-A è $151,996.

