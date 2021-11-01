Directory Aziendale
Chicago Trading
Chicago Trading Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Chicago Trading varia da $90,450 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Recruiter nella fascia bassa fino a $270,000 per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Chicago Trading. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Ingegnere del Software
Median $270K

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Data Scientist
Median $233K
Analista Finanziario
$231K

Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$221K
Recruiter
$90.5K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Chicago Trading è Ingegnere del Software con una retribuzione totale annua di $270,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Chicago Trading è $231,150.

Aziende Correlate

  • Akuna Capital
  • Chatham Financial
  • American Century Investments
  • Liquidnet
  • Neuberger Berman
Altre Risorse