Chevron Phillips Chemical Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Chevron Phillips Chemical varia da $85,706 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Analista di Business nella fascia bassa fino a $243,775 per un Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT) nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Chevron Phillips Chemical.

Ingegnere del Software
Median $100K
Contabile
$92.5K
Analista di Business
$85.7K

Ingegnere Chimico
$93.5K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$244K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Chevron Phillips Chemical è Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT) at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $243,775. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Chevron Phillips Chemical è $93,530.

