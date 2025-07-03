Chetu Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di Chetu varia da $1,191 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Data Scientist in India nella fascia bassa fino a $149,250 per un Project Manager in United States nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Chetu. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/18/2025

Data Scientist
$1.2K
Project Manager
$149K
Ingegnere del Software
$3.4K

Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$146K
Architetto delle Soluzioni
$30.2K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Chetu è Project Manager at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $149,250. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Chetu è $30,150.

