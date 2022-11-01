Directory Aziendale
Chess.com
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda

Chess.com Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Chess.com varia da $53,443 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Analista di Business nella fascia bassa fino a $120,000 per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Chess.com. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/14/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Ingegnere del Software
Median $120K
Analista di Business
$53.4K
Marketing
$106K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Chess.com è Ingegnere del Software con una retribuzione totale annua di $120,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Chess.com è $105,840.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Chess.com

Aziende Correlate

  • Facebook
  • Apple
  • SoFi
  • Uber
  • Stripe
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse