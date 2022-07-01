Cherre Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Cherre
Lo stipendio di Cherre varia da $85,000 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia bassa fino a $201,488 per un Recruiter nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Cherre. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/7/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $85K

Ingegnere di Dati

Manager di Prodotto
Median $140K
Data Scientist
$118K

Recruiter
$201K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cherre is Recruiter at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,488. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cherre is $128,800.

